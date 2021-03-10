Talend Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average volume of 574 call options.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Talend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut Talend from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $14.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.