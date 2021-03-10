TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

