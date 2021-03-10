Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$601.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.