Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.89 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

