Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 3,629.1% in February

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, an increase of 3,629.1% from the February 11th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

TAOP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 377,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,436. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

