Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

