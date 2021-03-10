Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

