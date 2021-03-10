Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $768.60

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 768.60 ($10.04) and last traded at GBX 761.40 ($9.95), with a volume of 1188582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($9.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 717.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.96.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

