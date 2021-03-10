Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.93

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.