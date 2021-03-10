Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.97 ($0.03). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03), with a volume of 158,515 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

In related news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

