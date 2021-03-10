Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,997. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.