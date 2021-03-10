Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,997. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

