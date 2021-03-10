Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

