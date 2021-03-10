TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 1.1%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.55). Approximately 35,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 43,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,126 ($14.71).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.07.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

