TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.27

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.