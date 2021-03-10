TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 440,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 338,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.
TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
