TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 440,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 338,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

