Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The company has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.