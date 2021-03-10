Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.43

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 3247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

