Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 919,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,077,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teekay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

