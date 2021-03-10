Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 919,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,077,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.