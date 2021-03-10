Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 13.4% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.06. 1,058,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 591,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
