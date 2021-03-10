Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 13.4% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.06. 1,058,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 591,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

