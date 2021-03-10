TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 92.0% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

