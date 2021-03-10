TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of TEGNA worth $55,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

