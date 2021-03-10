Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 202,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,360. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.