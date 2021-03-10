Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 202,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,360. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

