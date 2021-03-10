Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC):

3/4/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $256.00 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,652,408 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

