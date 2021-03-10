Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 571,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 309,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $7,548,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.