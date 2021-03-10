Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $400.35 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day moving average of $377.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

