Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $416.30

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $416.30 and last traded at $416.30, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.75.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.65. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $179,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

