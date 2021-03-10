Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

TEF opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

