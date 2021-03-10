Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.43

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 110672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

