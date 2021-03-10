Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.