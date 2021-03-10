Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

