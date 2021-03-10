Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Shares Gap Down to $198.80

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.60), but opened at GBX 190 ($2.48). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 197.20 ($2.58), with a volume of 126,508 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £265.78 million and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.57.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.