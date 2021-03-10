Tellor Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $40.22 or 0.00072288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $68.51 million and $28.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00727710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

