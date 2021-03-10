Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $41.48 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $41.48 or 0.00077335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and $29.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

