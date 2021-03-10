Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Up 6.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 356,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 708,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Get Telos alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.