TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.02. TELUS has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.