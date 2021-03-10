Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 30588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.05 million and a PE ratio of -78.72.

About Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

