Tenaris (TS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/10/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/10/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

3/8/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/25/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.25.

1/25/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Tenaris had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 95,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth $5,885,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

