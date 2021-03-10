Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

