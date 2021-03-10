Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.4%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 13,708,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,358,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

