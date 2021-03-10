TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $500,033.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,386,660 coins and its circulating supply is 33,309,568 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

