TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.16

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,585,921 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars.

