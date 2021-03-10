Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Teradyne worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Teradyne by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

