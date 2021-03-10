Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

