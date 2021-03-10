Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TERN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. Terns Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

