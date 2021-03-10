Terra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $469.40 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $469.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00019821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,077,711 coins and its circulating supply is 397,738,458 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

