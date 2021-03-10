TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $856.36 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $856.36 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 856,085,760 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

