Tervita Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tervita in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.

TSE TEV opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

