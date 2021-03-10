Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVCF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TRVCF stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

