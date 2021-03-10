Tether Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.74 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $37.50 billion and $92.74 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00496319 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 39,038,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,492,616,366 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

